Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $188.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.07 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.41.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.91. 42,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,409. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.