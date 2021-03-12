Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) is Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 4.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $13,744,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,398,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.63. 21,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

