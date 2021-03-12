Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.67 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

