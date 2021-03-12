Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Surgery Partners, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92).

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SGRY. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.98 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 3.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,404,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,703,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,563,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

