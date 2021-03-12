Jeffrey Stuart Peters Sells 21,749 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.40.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

