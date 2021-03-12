Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $396,166.46 and approximately $1.09 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.17 or 0.00649579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026174 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.