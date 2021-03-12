JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NYSE:JKS traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,284. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

