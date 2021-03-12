JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,299. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.