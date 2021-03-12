John C. Hadjipateras Sells 46,276 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE LPG opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $572.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

