John E. Breeden Sells 4,399 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) COO John E. Breeden sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $487,937.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,939,152.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after purchasing an additional 144,368 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

