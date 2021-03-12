Jon W. Howie Sells 10,000 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,475. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Chuy’s by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 410.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the period.

CHUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

