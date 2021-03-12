Jonathan Diorio Acquires 1,000 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) VP Jonathan Diorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 1,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

