Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 13,808 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,808 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $3,341,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,916,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,380,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MORN traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.70. 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.53. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $255.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

