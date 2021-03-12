JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,381,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,365,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 44.02% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $727,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,347 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 341,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 230,177 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $437,617.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,071.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at $64,890,100.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,363 shares of company stock worth $14,285,514.

Shares of AMJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 100,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

