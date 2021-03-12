JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€140.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €137.92 ($162.25).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €107.90 ($126.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

