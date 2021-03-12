JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €69.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KGX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.92 ($88.14).

Kion Group stock opened at €77.98 ($91.74) on Monday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €72.67.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

