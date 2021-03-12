JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 182,966 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,060,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 126.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO traded up $21.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,244.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,190.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,181.24. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,328.27.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,679 shares of company stock worth $37,853,508 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

