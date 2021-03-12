JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,612,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $834,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Public Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,811. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average of $226.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

