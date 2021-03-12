JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $120.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.22.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,756. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

