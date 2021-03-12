JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KPDCF opened at $1.98 on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

