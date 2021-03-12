JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to Neutral

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Shares of MMP opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

