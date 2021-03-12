JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,674 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,950,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30,674 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $678,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.82. 33,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

