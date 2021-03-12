Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £129.78 ($169.56) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of JET stock traded down GBX 122 ($1.59) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 7,324 ($95.69). 146,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,304. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 1 year high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,606.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,245.75.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

