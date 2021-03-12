Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 79.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from C$1.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

JE stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.60. The firm has a market cap of C$236.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

