JustBet (WINR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330,067.08

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a market capitalization of $330,067.08 and approximately $295,049.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00477972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00062792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00051042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00070491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.43 or 0.00565854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00076567 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,251,755 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet.

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.