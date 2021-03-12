Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.58.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

KLDO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,339. The firm has a market cap of $420.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.