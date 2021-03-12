Kalos Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

XBI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.05. 315,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,569. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

