Kalos Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 186,661 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 129,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $274.54.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.