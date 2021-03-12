Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stake Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average is $195.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

