KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAOOY traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 531,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. KAO has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

About KAO

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

