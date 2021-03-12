KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $9.02 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 390% against the dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $9.02 million and $22.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001309 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003127 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

