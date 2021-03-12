Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shot up 5.2% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $148.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Karuna Therapeutics traded as high as $121.68 and last traded at $119.70. 184,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 221,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.81.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRTX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $525,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,957.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,140,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,216,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,555,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.36.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

