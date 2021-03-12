Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 877.8% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,756. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services.

