KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

KZMYY opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.84.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

