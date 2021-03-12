KBC Group NV Acquires 2,682 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $156,602,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 150.0% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 304.6% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,998 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 493.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 651,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $34,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.