KBC Group NV Acquires 2,744 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

AMCX stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.