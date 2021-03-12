KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $7,558,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth $6,371,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,767,000 after buying an additional 155,969 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,320,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,873,000 after buying an additional 75,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

