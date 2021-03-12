KBC Group NV Has $425,000 Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 351.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,917,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after buying an additional 2,060,761 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.