KBC Group NV Sells 166,944 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,944 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.