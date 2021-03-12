KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.99

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 30140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 7,306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

