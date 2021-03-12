Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from $3.25 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KELTF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

