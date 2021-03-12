Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KEL. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.02.

TSE:KEL traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.08. The company had a trading volume of 589,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$0.67 and a 1 year high of C$3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

