Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kennametal by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

KMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.69. 495,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,669. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.68, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

