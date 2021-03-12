Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells $847,968.66 in Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KMT opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -100.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth about $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 397,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

