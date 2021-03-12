Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 14,847 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $186.70 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.96.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

