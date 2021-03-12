Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 471,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,202,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.