Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.62 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 760,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,509,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 229,976 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,705,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 962,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS stock traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,179,948. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.