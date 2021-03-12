Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 20,953 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.46. 42,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

