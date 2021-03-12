Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,386 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $27,129,690 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.15. 29,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $551.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.65.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

