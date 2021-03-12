Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.94 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,894 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

